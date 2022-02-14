'It Crushed My Soul': 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Reacts to Meredith's Comment About Her Dad

Whitney Rose appeared on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show on February 7, where she looked back upon the moment in which her cast mate, Meredith Marks, made an analogy about her dad, Steve Lesh, who she hadn't spoke to for quite some time.

After Marks defended herself against speculation into the memorial of her late father, which many of her co-stars felt she had been dishonest about, by asking Rose how she would feel if people questioned the claims she's made about her own father, who has struggled with addiction issues in recent years, Rose shared her thoughts with fans.