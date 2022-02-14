Whitney Rose reacted to Meredith Marks' analogy about her dad after last week's new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
'It Crushed My Soul': 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Reacts to Meredith's Comment About Her Dad
Whitney Rose appeared on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show on February 7, where she looked back upon the moment in which her cast mate, Meredith Marks, made an analogy about her dad, Steve Lesh, who she hadn't spoke to for quite some time.
After Marks defended herself against speculation into the memorial of her late father, which many of her co-stars felt she had been dishonest about, by asking Rose how she would feel if people questioned the claims she's made about her own father, who has struggled with addiction issues in recent years, Rose shared her thoughts with fans.
Whitney Rose Was Trying To 'Clear The Air'
"Whitney jumped in to clear the air,” explained Heather Gay as the RHOSLC: After Show began.
"That actually backfired on me and Meredith said some very hurtful things about my father," Rose recalled.
According to Rose, she knew that despite how hurtful the comment was, considering her estrangement from Lesh, Marks likely said it only because she was upset.
Whitney Rose Knows Meredith Marks Was 'Mad'
"I know Meredith was just mad and snapping back but it like, crushed my soul because there have been times that I honest to God wish that my dad was dead, as bad as that sounds, because I would know where he was. I could go visit him. I could go mourn him. I would know he’s okay," Rose continued. "I don’t know where my dad is. I don’t know if he’s okay. He’s not talking to me. I have no idea."
Although Rose's dad is still living, she said Marks' comment was especially hurtful to her because she had previously opened up to her about the heartache she's gone through due to his ongoing challenges with his addiction.
"It was ugly," Rose explained the moment with Marks.
Whitney Rose Claims The Moment Was 'Dark'
"I just remember it being a very dark moment because I was like, ‘I’m not questioning if your dad died. I’m questioning why you won’t be hones and truthful about when the memorial was.’ And for her to bounce back with, knowing more than any other woman, what I’d been through with my dad, that was a low blow," Rose added.
To see more of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, including Rose and Marks, don't miss new episodes of season two on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.