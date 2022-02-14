Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci While Flaunting Killer Abs For 'HOME GAME'

Miley Cyrus had a treat for her 160 million Instagram followers on Super Bowl Sunday. Sharing a slideshow from her epic performance at the pre-Super Bowl party, the 29-year-old superstar, who headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival alongside Green Day on February 12, delivered Gucci style and killer abs, with fans pleading for a new world tour in the comments.

"HOME GAME," the Grammy-nominated artist captioned the post, which comprised of eight photos taken onstage at the Crypto.Com Arena stage, just 10 miles from Inglewood's SoFi Stadium where the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

