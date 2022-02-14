Chloe Grace Moretz Celebrates Beachy 25th Birthday

Getty | Gregg DeGuire

Alexandra Lozovschi

Chloë Grace Moretz delivered a dose of wholesome beach fun as she celebrated her 25th birthday on February 10 at the seaside. Kicking back with an intimate picnic on the sand in the company of her dogs, Ruby Jane and Salem Sirius, and a group of her closest friends, the Kick-Ass star grabbed her guitar for a little music sesh by the water, with the repertoire featuring "smash hits" by Hannah Montana.

Sharing several snaps from the party with her 19.8 million followers on Instagram, Moretz was flooded with love by a slew of fellow celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Squid Game's HoYeon Jung.

Birthday Girl

Shutterstock | 1092671

Kicking off the slideshow with a photo from a restaurant booth, Moretz was all smiles in black leather as she sat with a drink in front and what looked like a slice of birthday cake with lit candles on. The rest of the slides were from her beachy picnic and saw the birthday girl going casual in a brown hoodie with a cozy fleece jacket on top.

Dogs & Music

Putting her bare legs on show in a close-up of herself holding a guitar, The 5th Wave star shared selfies with Salem, as well as a group shot of everyone chilling on the sand, with ample views of the beach and the sea.

She also included a video of a disco ball with colorful lights swirling around it, wherein the gang could be heard singing along to Miley Cyrus' "Butterfly Fly Away." Concluding the seven-part series was a glam shot of her pug, Ruby, wearing a sparkling black bow tie.

'Excited' For New Chapter

Shutterstock | 2914948

Taking to her caption to express excitement for the new year in her life, Moretz, who will be starring alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Jonestown Massacre thriller White Night, was filled with hope for the journey ahead.

"25 here we are 😊 A year I’m very excited to embark on," she wrote. "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday wishes from my incredible fans and everyone I love."

The actress continued: "Let’s see what this year holds :) and if it’s anything like slide 3, it’s gonna be a good one ;) hahah."

Noting the "special surprise on the last slide of Ms. Ruby Moretz posing" in a parenthesis, Moretz concluded: "also if you’re not singing Hannah Montana smash hits are you even really celebrating?!"

Birthday Wishes Galore

Shutterstock | 564025

Fans poured in vast amounts of love and likes for the Carrie star, who received birthday messages from a string of fellow actresses, such as Tia Mowry, Kathryn Gallagher, and Ashley Park. Mother/Android writer and director Mattson Tomlin also chimed in to send her his best wishes, as did RHOD's Stephanie Hollman, writer Harry Hill, fashion designer Bella Freud, and model Toni Mahfud.

"Happy Birthday love!" wrote Paris Hilton, trailed by a trio of hearts.

"Makes sense. You are so close to us. Happy birthday. The journey is the reward, love," said Pamela Adlon, who starred with Moretz in the 2017 comedy-drama I Love You, Daddy.

HoYeon Jung commented four hearts and a raising-hands emoji.

