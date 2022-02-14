Chloë Grace Moretz delivered a dose of wholesome beach fun as she celebrated her 25th birthday on February 10 at the seaside. Kicking back with an intimate picnic on the sand in the company of her dogs, Ruby Jane and Salem Sirius, and a group of her closest friends, the Kick-Ass star grabbed her guitar for a little music sesh by the water, with the repertoire featuring "smash hits" by Hannah Montana.

Sharing several snaps from the party with her 19.8 million followers on Instagram, Moretz was flooded with love by a slew of fellow celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Squid Game's HoYeon Jung.

Check it out below!