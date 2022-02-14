Love is in the air, and Paris Hilton definitely caught the Love Fever as she spreads Valentine's cheer on her Instagram. The American socialite who got married last December and only recently returned from her long honeymoon isn't ready to come down from cloud nine yet. She started a countdown about a week before, exchanging gift ideas and notes with her 17 million-plus followers.
Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's
The Latest
Paris Looks Like A Barbie
In this pink-themed photoshoot, Paris transformed into a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink leather bikini and short-sleeved faux-fur bolero. She sits on a lip-shaped sofa flaunting her long toned legs in a matching pointed-toe stiletto while hoisting a bouquet of heart-shaped helium balloons.
The reality TV star styles her hair in a retro high ponytail and rolled bang while wearing hot pink matte lipsticks. Seated pretty by her right leg is a two-toned pink Hermes Birkin tote, and in the second slide, she joins the purse on the sofa's seat.
Celebrities
Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'
Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'
In The Spirit Of Love
"You came like the sun ☀️ breaking through the clouds ☁️ And I found you're what I couldn't live without. 🌹 With you, I feel the other half of my heartbeat, I'm complete.”
Paris pens a romantic poem to her husband Carter Reum, calling him the Sun and her half heartbeat without whom she can't live. She shares this message in a post portraying her as a Goddess of Love. The 40-year-old holds a single pink rose in prayer as she asks fans about their plans. Paris' blonde hair falls in waves down her shimmer-covered body. Then she raises her sculpted face towards the heavens in a subtle gaze.
"Valentine’s Day is almost here! 💘How are you celebrating your love?"
What's In The Surprise Bag?
One key element of Valentine's day is gifting loved ones, and Paris has just the right thing for fans. She declares Rose Rush the perfect valentine's gift, and it's available at Macy's. The corset dress-shaped perfume ooze soft floral scents that leave you feeling flirty and romantic - the ideal mood for a lover's night. Last year, Paris added platinum and Gold to the Rush collection, saying there's something for everyone.
Throwback To 2000s Paris
In the spirit of feeling flirty and sexy, Paris shared a throwback picture of herself in pink and white frilly underwear. She reposted the picture from a fan page to her Instagram Story, reminding everyone she's the OG It-girl.