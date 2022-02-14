Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's

In this pink-themed photoshoot, Paris transformed into a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink leather bikini and short-sleeved faux-fur bolero. She sits on a lip-shaped sofa flaunting her long toned legs in a matching pointed-toe stiletto while hoisting a bouquet of heart-shaped helium balloons.

The reality TV star styles her hair in a retro high ponytail and rolled bang while wearing hot pink matte lipsticks. Seated pretty by her right leg is a two-toned pink Hermes Birkin tote, and in the second slide, she joins the purse on the sofa's seat.