MMA Rumors: Nate Diaz Chose Dustin Poirier Over Conor McGregor For 'Retirement Fight'

It has been nine months since UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz fought in the Octagon. Since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 via unanimous decision, most people are wondering when Diaz will fight again. In the past months, there are rumors that UFC president Dana White is exploring the possibility of a trilogy bout between him and former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Though both of them are coming off a loss, many mixed martial arts fans would definitely love to see Diaz and McGregor face each other for the third time.