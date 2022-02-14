MMA Rumors: Nate Diaz Chose Dustin Poirier Over Conor McGregor For 'Retirement Fight'

It has been nine months since UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz fought in the Octagon. Since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 via unanimous decision, most people are wondering when Diaz will fight again. In the past months, there are rumors that UFC president Dana White is exploring the possibility of a trilogy bout between him and former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Though both of them are coming off a loss, many mixed martial arts fans would definitely love to see Diaz and McGregor face each other for the third time.

Nate Diaz Wants Dustin Poirier

Getty | Jeff Bottari

While the third bout between him and McGregor is highly expected to be another blockbuster, it seems like Diaz has a different opponent in mind for the one fight left on his UFC contract. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Diaz urged White to schedule a match between him and former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for his "retirement fight."

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game," Diaz said. "I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Unfinished Business

Getty | Christian Petersen

It's hard to blame Diaz for choosing Poirier to become his next and final opponent in the UFC. Though the score between him and McGregor still needs to be settled, Diaz also has some unfinished business with Poirier. Coming off a two-year-long layoff in 2018, Diaz was supposed to face Poirier in a lightweight bout. The Diaz-Poirer match was expected to serve as a co-headliner of UFC 230. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled after Poirier suffered an injury.

Dustin Poirier Responds To Nate Diaz

Getty | Chris Unger

Poirier seems to like the idea of scheduling another fight between him and Diaz. In a recent interview with reporters, Poirier said that he has been looking forward to facing Diaz in the Octagon, believing their match has the potential to become a "Fight of the Year type of fight."

“I think there’s a good chance it’s going to happen,” Poirier said, via Mirror. “I think summer is probably a good target if I were to put one on a calendar, but I’m not sure, but I have a good feeling that it’s going to happen. I’m not sure if I’m going to stay at 170 pounds, but this fight makes sense.

Dustin Poirier No Longer Interested In Facing Conor McGregor

Getty | Chris Unger

Like Diaz, Poirier has also been frequently linked to McGregor. Poirier and McGregor have faced each other thrice in the Octagon where "The Diamond" won their last two bouts. After breaking his leg in their most recent fight, "The Notorious" has expressed interest in scheduling another fight with Poirier, saying that their score is yet to be settled. Unfortunately for McGregor, it seems like the feeling is no longer mutual. Poirier said that he has already closed his doors on the idea of fighting McGregor for the fourth time.

