NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Pushed' For Joel Embiid Trade During His Time With Rockets

The Sixers have been aggressively pursuing Harden since Simmons demanded a trade last summer. Aside from his connection with team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, Harden is viewed as a good on-court fit with Joel Embiid. Also, according to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden has long been interested in teaming up with Embiid.

During their time together with the Houston Rockets, Harden reportedly "pushed" Morey to bring Embiid to Space City.

"Harden might not have a direct history with Embiid, but he has always respected him. He even pushed Morey to try and trade for him in Houston, sources said."