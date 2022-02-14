'Your Little Sunshine' Sydney Sweeney In Bathing Suit

What's better than a pastel hue on a bikini? A Crotchet set. That's because it's unique and stylish since you can knit whatever comes to mind, from a full pant and half bra to a barely-there string thong and nipple-cover piece like Dua Lipa's summer bikini. Sydney's swimsuit has a cropped square neck and short-sleeved top with a high-waist full pant.

The tightknit pant has two floral add-ons on the front with tiny beads in the center, while the top has eight smaller ones. As Sydney raises her hands behind her head, she exposes her complete under boobs in a reverse cleavage flaunt. The following three slides show the actress' flexibility as she bends in different positions.