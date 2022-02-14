Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

Leave it to style icon Jennifer Aniston to make even the wackiest outfit look stylish, sexy and cool. The Morning Show actress and Friends alum decided to celebrate her 53rd birthday with a bang. She delighted her 40 million Instagram followers with a special post, thanking them for showing her so much birthday love.
But it wasn’t Jen’s sweet message of gratitude that captured all the attention. The post also included a Boomerang video of Jen showing off her gold, sparkly “tassel pants,” while she made moves like a ballroom dancer.
Friends and followers could not stop commenting on Jen’s show-stopping birthday look.
Keep scrolling to see what all the buzz was about!