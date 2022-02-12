Lakers Injury Report: GM Rob Pelinka Hints At Kendrick Nunn's Season Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers gave third-year guard Kendrick Nunn a two-year, $10 million contract in the 2021 NBA free agency with the hope that he could help them return to the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, until now, Nunn is yet to play a single game as a member of the Purple and Gold. The 26-year-old guard has been on the sideline since suffering a knee injury last summer.
Nunn has already missed 56 games and as of now, the Lakers haven't given a specific date regarding his official return to the court.