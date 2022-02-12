Lakers Injury Report: GM Rob Pelinka Hints At Kendrick Nunn's Season Debut

Nunn was supposed to be with the Lakers right now, but his season debut was delayed after he suffered a setback in his injury. In mid-January, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that though Nunn was already showing a massive improvement in his rehabilitation, he won't be rejoining the team anytime soon. Vogel revealed that Nunn's knee injury didn't respond well with the "ramped-up activity."

In a post-game interview after their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Vogel even opened up the possibility that Nunn may not return this season.

“Anything is possible,” Vogel said when asked about the possibility that Nunn would miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season. “But we are hopeful that he plays for us this year. He did have a follow-up exam recently... and we are able to say now that he’s likely not going to be able to be back before March. But we’re still optimistic that he plays for us this year.”