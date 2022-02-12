Zendaya Transforms Into Island Princess For Her First Super Bowl Ad

25-year-old Zendaya Coleman, known professionally by her first name, is taking over the entertainment industry. She's already cemented her spot as a reputable actress with iconic roles like Rue in HBO's Euphoria (which earned her an Emmy), Marie in Malcom and Marie, and MJ in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Next she conquered the modeling world as the face of Lancôme France, gracing big magazines like VOGUE and Elle. Now, the actress is transitioning to commercials in her first ever Super Bowl feature starring alongside André 3000 who's narrating.

Zendaya Sells Sea Shells For Squarespace

Edgar Wright directed this commercial featuring the Emmy award-winning actress and Grammy-award winning rapper André 3000 for Squarespace. André's narration stirs up middle school nostalgia as he plays on the traditional tongue twister, "Sally sold seashells by the Seashore."

Zendaya embodies Sally in this cocktail-style blue dress with shell embellishments on the bodice and seashell accessories to emphasize her role, in case you missed it from the narration.

Zendaya's Thoughts On Being Sally

Zendaya acknowledges the exposure she'll get from the Super Bowl commercial propelling her to the next level in her career. She also expressed her excitement working with former Outkast member André and award-winning director Edgar Wright.

"I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright on a story narrated by André ‘3000’ Benjamin."

André's narration takes us through Sally's business growth from a small-scale business to a large-scale multi-product business. This commercial is also Squarespace's in-house Creative team directorial debut.

Squarespace On Choosing A Muse

The official Squarespace statement referred to Sally's Seashell as "one of the most beloved entrepreneurs of all time." The advertisement extends the company's "Everything to Sell Anything" campaign in line with the budding entrepreneurial culture amongst Millennials and Gen Z. It embodies the heart and soul of the online marketplace that allows small business owners to sell their products on a large scale.

Super Bowl Slot - When To Watch Squarespace's Commercial

If you live in the USA, Canada, and the UK, you can catch Zendaya as Sally on screen in the first quarter of the Super Bowl this Sunday. The event takes place in Inglewood, California, at the SoFi Stadium and would feature a performance from Grammy award-winning artists Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Grammy-nominee Snoop Dogg during the halftime show. This show would also mark Kendrick's return to the public since he toured his DAMN album.

