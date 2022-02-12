Zendaya Transforms Into Island Princess For Her First Super Bowl Ad

25-year-old Zendaya Coleman, known professionally by her first name, is taking over the entertainment industry. She's already cemented her spot as a reputable actress with iconic roles like Rue in HBO's Euphoria (which earned her an Emmy), Marie in Malcom and Marie, and MJ in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Next she conquered the modeling world as the face of Lancôme France, gracing big magazines like VOGUE and Elle. Now, the actress is transitioning to commercials in her first ever Super Bowl feature starring alongside André 3000 who's narrating.