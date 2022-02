Tensions between North Korea and the United States rose in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump took to Twitter to describe the communist country's dictator, Kim Jong Un, as "short and fat."

Trump and Kim Jong Un traded insults for a while, but their relationship changed by 2018. In 2019, the two world leaders met in the so-called Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), an area that divides the two Koreas.

New reports claim that Trump and Kim are still in touch.