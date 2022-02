Former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin sued The New York Times in 2017 over an editorial that linked a 2011 mass shooting to a map distributed by Palin's super PAC.

The paper allegedly suggested that the shooter was incited by the map, which showed a number of electoral districts, but then corrected the error and apologized for it.

A judge initially dismissed Palin's case, but a federal appears court reinstated it two years later. The trial is now taking place.