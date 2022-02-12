'This Is All Incredible': Micah Parsons Expresses Gratitude For Winning Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Parons' relentless work ethic made him a fan favorite and a respected figure among his colleagues. And the best part is that he's only going to get better as he gets more flight hours:

"For a guy to have that kind of production when you're not playing the position full time, I think that speaks to where his future is going from tackles for loss and sacks and impact plays," Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said. "We plan on him being an excellent player here for a long time and I thought just to kick it off in that fashion for him has been a remarkable start to it. He's hungry for it, which is nice because not everybody can handle that kind of versatility and not only at any part of your career, but especially as a rookie. So I definitely tip my hat to him."

Beware, NFC East. The lion is hungry and it's not going anywhere.