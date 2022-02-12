'This Is All Incredible': Micah Parsons Expresses Gratitude For Winning Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Getty | Amy Sussman

Sports
Ernesto Cova

In the least surprising news of the day, Dallas Cowboys standout Micah Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons, who was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, had 13.0 sacks and 20 tackles for a loss in his first season in the league, pretty much running away with the award since the halfway point of the season.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Lakers Injury Report: GM Rob Pelinka Hints At Kendrick Nunn's Season Debut

Zendaya Transforms Into Island Princess For Her First Super Bowl Ad

Sarah Palin Testifies In Libel Trial Against 'New York Times'

Brock Lesnar Vs Bobby Lashley Booked For Madison Square Garden Show

Micah Parsons Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Getty | Icon Sportswire

But even if it wasn't much of a surprise for any of the people in attendance, the Penn State product still was overwhelmed and humbled by emotion. He thanked the Dallas Cowboys, the fans, and his hometown for trusting him all along the way:

“This is all incredible," Parsons said. "Thank you to Cowboys Nation. Y'all really believed in me. I couldn't be more thankful. I’m always big about where I come from, so shout out to Harrisburg, PA, this is for the city.”

Sports

Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom

Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom

By Patricia Didelot

Parsons Always Had Faith In Himself

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Parsons' versatility, talent, and impact were only topped by his confidence. Last week when asked whether he always thought he'd make the Pro Bowl in his first season, the rookie linebacker didn't even flinch:

“Yes," Parsons replied. "You don’t know it for sure, but with the work you put in and everything you do, you kind of expect to do those type of things and you hope to really do it. I’d say throughout the year, I was hoping I’d be here.”

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Chloe Kim Talks About Coping With Mental Health Issues

The Future Is Bright For Parsons

Wikimedia | Diddykong1130

Parons' relentless work ethic made him a fan favorite and a respected figure among his colleagues. And the best part is that he's only going to get better as he gets more flight hours:

"For a guy to have that kind of production when you're not playing the position full time, I think that speaks to where his future is going from tackles for loss and sacks and impact plays," Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said. "We plan on him being an excellent player here for a long time and I thought just to kick it off in that fashion for him has been a remarkable start to it. He's hungry for it, which is nice because not everybody can handle that kind of versatility and not only at any part of your career, but especially as a rookie. So I definitely tip my hat to him."

Beware, NFC East. The lion is hungry and it's not going anywhere.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Zoey Deutch In Bikini Takes 'Beach Run'

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.