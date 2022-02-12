Lindsay Lohan Astonishes With Dreamy Eyes

Lohan, who has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, is now in the news for her hilarious Super Bowl ad. Part of her collaboration with Planet Fitness, the 30-second spot pokes fun at her checkered past in a clever way and sees her turning her life around through the power of fitness.

Featuring an amazing supporting cast, including William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen, and Danny Trejo the clip shows Lohan getting her sweat on, winning Jeopardy, and leaving paparazzi in tears as she goes lowkey and switches things up from "from DUI to DIY."

Titled "What's Gotten into Lindsay," the ad ends with Shatner imparting wisdom: “Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay, it’s what Lindsay’s gotten into.” Watch it below!

Speaking about her Super Bowl ad with PEOPLE, Lohan proved she took it all in good spirit: “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.“

The actress, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Bader Shammas, in November, also explained why partnering with Planet Fitness was the right move for her.

“Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it‘s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise," she said. "Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness.”