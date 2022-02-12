Lindsay Lohan Astonishes With Dreamy Eyes

Lindsay Lohan is more gorgeous than ever! The Mean Girls star, 35, let her natural beauty shine through in a photo shared with her 10.2 million followers on Instagram, serving up a dose of cute freckles and raking in the compliments.

Scroll to see the snap!

Looking Radiant

instagram | Lindsay Lohan

Photographed against a peach backdrop that complemented her auburn hair, Lohan posed for a glam close-up with minimal makeup that kept the focus on her dreamy eyes. Rocking dark eyeliner and a hint of shimmering gold eyeshadow that made her bluish-green gaze pop, she sported tousled waves that framed her face.

A tag on the photo indicated she wore extensions from BELLAMI Hair. Her glam look was complete with peach lipstick and perfectly brushed eyebrows.

See it below!

Picture Perfect

instagram | Lindsay Lohan

Giving props to her glam squad in the caption, the stunning redhead thanked the team that helped put together the natural, chic look. She also gave a shout-out to the artist behind the camera, tagging fashion and beauty photographer Mohamad Seif.

Fans showered the actress with love and support, piling on the praise in the comments.

"That’s the Lilo i remember," said one person.

"Just astonishing! Hope with the coming of age and experience you find the tranquility you deserve...," chimed in a second fan.

"This is one of your best pics ever," exclaimed a third user, with a fourth quipping: "I always thought you had such a striking resemblance to Marilyn Monroe."

Skincare Tips

instagram | Lindsay Lohan

The upload came just one day after Lohan went makeup-free in a promo for Lucia Clinic Dubai. The Parent Trap star, who swears by their cleansing facials, broke down her skincare routine in the caption, detailing all the secrets to her glowy complexion.

"On a daily basis, I start my day with moisturizer: @aveneusa and because I have such fair skin I always use spf: @isdin then I conceal with @narsissist and add some @benefitcosmetics color balm for pinkish lips 👄 and @westmanatelier bronze and highlight 🤩," she wrote. "Lastly, I use @givenchybeauty phenomen’eyes mascara and I’m ready for the day 😘."

Super Bowl Ad

youtube | Planet Fitness

Lohan, who has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, is now in the news for her hilarious Super Bowl ad. Part of her collaboration with Planet Fitness, the 30-second spot pokes fun at her checkered past in a clever way and sees her turning her life around through the power of fitness.

Featuring an amazing supporting cast, including William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen, and Danny Trejo the clip shows Lohan getting her sweat on, winning Jeopardy, and leaving paparazzi in tears as she goes lowkey and switches things up from "from DUI to DIY."

Titled "What's Gotten into Lindsay," the ad ends with Shatner imparting wisdom: “Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay, it’s what Lindsay’s gotten into.” Watch it below!

Speaking about her Super Bowl ad with PEOPLE, Lohan proved she took it all in good spirit: “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.“

The actress, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Bader Shammas, in November, also explained why partnering with Planet Fitness was the right move for her.

“Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it‘s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise," she said. "Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness.”

