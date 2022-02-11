'It's The Biggest Shoes To Fill, But We've Got To Step Up': Mike Evans Talks Tom Brady And The Way Forward

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from an ever-struggling team to Super Bowl champions in one year, and that kind of quick turnaround can only be fueled by a player like Tom Brady.

Bruce Arians' team was well-rounded and nicely built on both sides of the field. But it wasn't until Brady arrived that they were able to get over the hump and fulfill their potential.

Now, after two years at the top, the Bucs will need to find a replacement for arguably the greatest player in the history of the National Football League.