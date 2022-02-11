'We’re Thrilled To Pair Him With Joel Embiid': 76ers' Managing Partner Says Of Acquiring James Harden

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, most Philadelphia 76ers' fans were already losing hope that they could turn disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons into quality players who would help them solidify their core around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid. Though they were somehow winning games without Simmons, they obviously needed more star power around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Luckily, hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey found a way to acquire one of their top targets on the trade market.

Sixers Trade James Harden For Ben Simmons

Getty | Tim Nwachukwu

On Thursday, the Sixers have agreed to trade Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Though the deal also cost them Curry and a couple of future draft assets, Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said that they are "thrilled" to pair Harden with Embiid.

"James Harden is one of the truly elite players in the league," Harris said. "We're thrilled to pair him with Joel Embiid and this dynamic roster in our pursuit of an NBA title."

James Harden's On-Court Impact On Sixers

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Harris' reaction to the successful acquisition of Harden isn't surprising. Harden was one of the NBA superstars that the Sixers were dreaming of pairing with Embiid since Simmons expressed his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, he would complement Embiid on the court, allowing him to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.

His arrival in Philadelphia would significantly improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 13 in the league, scoring 109.1 points per 100 possessions. Aside from being a legitimate three-point threat, Harden is also a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and a decent perimeter defender. This season, he's averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

When Is James Harden's Sixers Debut?

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

As of now, all Sixers' fans are excited to see Harden play as a new member of the team. By adding him to the core of Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have successfully turned themselves from an averaged playoff team into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, according to NBA.com, fans shouldn't expect Harden to make his debut in their upcoming games on Friday and Saturday night since he would first need to be evaluated by the team's performance staff.

The earliest that Harden is expected to play his first game as a Sixer would be on Tuesday night when they go up against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia.

