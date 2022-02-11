'We’re Thrilled To Pair Him With Joel Embiid': 76ers' Managing Partner Says Of Acquiring James Harden

Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, most Philadelphia 76ers' fans were already losing hope that they could turn disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons into quality players who would help them solidify their core around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid. Though they were somehow winning games without Simmons, they obviously needed more star power around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Luckily, hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey found a way to acquire one of their top targets on the trade market.