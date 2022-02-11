The comedian has people raging on both sides of the spectrum about thigh gaps!
Rebel Wilson In Unzipped Swimsuit Reignites Thigh Gap Debate
Rebel, With A Cause!
Rebel Wilson’s old video that she had posted back in November has sparked a massive thigh gap debate. The 41-year old actress, who is known for her skills as a physical comedian and actress has made headlines yet again and this time it may be for a just cause that many are debating on both ends of the spectrum.
Rebel, who’s still in the news for losing more than 70 pounds, has made headlines after posting the video on Instagram months ago. It has suddenly gained attention as fans continue admiring her impressive weight loss. Apparently, the fans have something to say about it and there seem to be many people on both sides of the issue and Rebel has made it clear that she is comfortable in her own skin and wants others to be as well as health is the most important aspect at the end of the day.
Mind The Gap
Most of her fans have commented about her thigh gap, while others are quick to defend her that the thigh gap doesn't determine beauty. In the short video clip, she strides along the beach in Fiji in a bright orange black-zipped swimsuit. She paired the bright orange outfit with sunglasses and messy ponytail blonde hair.
Rebel Responds
Never underestimate Rebel, her responses, and how she handles a situation, even one such as this one that has generated so many comments. Rebel, who has been celebrating becoming the latest Tourism Fiji's ambassador, has not responded to the storm ignited; she's also not remaining silent either. Since then, Rebel has returned all smiles and can be seen rocking on a tropical island look while on a boat. Obviously, it takes more than a mini-controversy to keep a woman like Rebel down and down for long!
She reappears for another glance but this time dozing around a gazebo with a shirtless male fanning her on shores. While speaking on the Sunrise show, Australian breakfast news, the Aussie star revealed she had lost 77 pounds or 35 kgs in total. She said she is proud of herself for improving her life for the better and that her weight loss has boosted her general health. As the debate continues to rage on about the thigh gap, it is clear that Rebel remains un-bothered, carefree, and ready to take on whatever is thrown her way!