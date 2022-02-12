CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Melts Hearts In Gym With 'Ollie'

CrossFit athlete Brooke Wells and her new dog, Oliver, delivered some cuteness overload on her Instagram feed last weekend, and fans were more than thrilled to see the adorable Labradoodle pup in action. Joining his mom for a training sesh at Crossfit Trivium, where the 26-year-old powerhouse usually does her workouts, "Ollie" inadvertently stole the show, raking in all the compliments.

The poodle mix, who has his own account on the social media platform, has been a constant feature on the athlete's feed ever since she welcomed him into her life in November.

Cutest Gym Partner

Sharing a carousel of gym images that featured Oliver as the main attraction, Wells could be seen snuggling the pup as she crouched down to the floor. Switching up the poses, she sat down on the linoleum with her back prompted up against an iron bar, smiling as she cuddled Ollie in her arms. Ending the five-part slideshow was a close-up of the Labradoodle with a brown heart emoji added over his tummy.

Coordinating with the pup's brown coat, Wells cut an athletic figure in beige leggings and a matching sports bra. She pulled back her long tresses into a ponytail that tumbled over her shoulder and wore white sneakers with beige tips.

Melting Hearts

instagram | Oliver Wells

Wells, who has often referred to Oliver as her "forever gym partner," broke down their usual routine in the caption.

"Saturdays = working hard in the gym + cuddle rest breaks with my doood Ollie 🤍," she wrote, adding, "oh but actually, that’s everyday 😤🥰."

The upload melted hearts all across her feed, with fellow CrossFit athletes Dani Elle Speegle and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir sounding off in the comments.

"Stop it," wrote Speegle, trailed by a string of heart-eyes, while the Icelandic 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games champion sent her love via emoji.

"Your puppy is soooo sweet 😍 I Love these pictures ❤️❤️," gushed another follower, while a fourth user dubbed Wells and Oliver "the cutest lil twins," adding an apology to the athlete's twin sister, Sydney Wells, in between parentheses.

Match Made In Heaven

instagram | Oliver Wells

Fans first got to meet Oliver on November 19 when the athlete introduced the pup to her 1.6 million following with a photo-heavy upload wherein the pair enjoyed a fun day out in the park. Snapped against an autumnal landscape that made Ollie's curly coat pop, they snuggled for pictures before Oliver went exploring through the fallen leaves.

"meet OLIVER 🤍 I’ve dreamed of you for many years 🥰," Wells captioned the post.

Since then, the athlete has been sharing regular updates of the pup on either account, including the bathroom selfie above taken at 12 weeks.

Last month, Wells' followers were treated to an adorable video recap of "my best friend growing over the past two months," with the athlete calling him "my little Ollie bear" in the caption.

"it’s always better when we’re together," she wrote, scoring the clip to Jack Johnson's "Better Together." Watch it below.

Partners In Crime

It's clear from Wells' posts that Oliver has been adjusting wonderfully to his new life. While the 26-year-old hasn't shared any details about where she got him and if he was a rescue or not, the pup is slowly becoming a social media sensation. In late January, the Labradoodle was featured in one of Wells' promotional posts with Beam and, as always, he got all the attention.

"Ollie needs his own beam code," one fan commented on a slideshow of the two chilling in bed with a bedtime cup of hot cocoa.

Their Christmas photoshoot amid fir trees also got everyone going "aww," featuring plenty of snuggles and the infallible Ollie close-up at the end.

