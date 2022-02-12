CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Melts Hearts In Gym With 'Ollie'

CrossFit athlete Brooke Wells and her new dog, Oliver, delivered some cuteness overload on her Instagram feed last weekend, and fans were more than thrilled to see the adorable Labradoodle pup in action. Joining his mom for a training sesh at Crossfit Trivium, where the 26-year-old powerhouse usually does her workouts, "Ollie" inadvertently stole the show, raking in all the compliments.

The poodle mix, who has his own account on the social media platform, has been a constant feature on the athlete's feed ever since she welcomed him into her life in November.

