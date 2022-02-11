Jennifer Aniston Is All Legs In Yoga Pose

If we know one thing for sure from her Instagram posts to her being a two-time Most Beautiful Woman for People's magazine, it's that this businesswoman does not play with her workout sessions. She disclosed in several interviews that while yoga is a part of her, she also loves boxing as much.

"Last year, I discovered boxing, and I love it," she said in an interview with Instyle.

" Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're punching."

We would not want to get in a fight with you, Aniston.