This Friends actress might've not graced our television screens with a new project in a while, but she sure keeps us up to date on her social media accounts. In a recent photoshoot with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston takes to Instagram to show fiery snippets of her yoga skills doing the classic Tree Pose in a black lace dress. Scroll to see the photo below.
Jennifer Aniston Is All Legs In Yoga Pose
Aniston And Yoga
The 53-year-old producer's love for yoga is not one to miss as she never fails to share pictures of herself doing her thing on Instagram. In various interviews, Aniston has spoken about yoga and how it fits into her daily routine and body fitness. She claims her yoga journey started with her trainer and friend, Mandy Ingber, in 2005 and has since attained flexibility because of the exercise. Ingber said,
"With Jennifer Aniston, I would do 30 minutes of spinning, 40 minutes of yoga, incorporating some of my hybrid, which is a yoga pose paired with a toning exercise," Ingber told The Daily Mail U.K. "We would do some power yoga, vinyasa flow, and then some yin yoga stretching, and then finish with the infrared sauna."
Aniston's Legs
The picture that has us talking is Aniston in a turtle neck, black bodysuit with a pleated net flared skirt from her waist down to her legs. With hair covering up her face and her left hand resting on the top on a camera sitting on a tripod, she holds up a rim tip of the net flare with her right hand while resting her right foot on the side of her left hamstring. As you would expect, she wears no shoes for this yoga shoot. See the pics below.
More Pictures From Aniston's Photoshoot
Although the tree pose picture might have caught our attention due to its attribution to yoga, the actress did give us some other great picture results of this shoot in different outfits.
Aniston And Boxing
If we know one thing for sure from her Instagram posts to her being a two-time Most Beautiful Woman for People's magazine, it's that this businesswoman does not play with her workout sessions. She disclosed in several interviews that while yoga is a part of her, she also loves boxing as much.
"Last year, I discovered boxing, and I love it," she said in an interview with Instyle.
" Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're punching."
We would not want to get in a fight with you, Aniston.