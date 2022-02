Anna Kendrick challenged the most iconic doll in a competition that she can never win - a staring contest. While the odds were stacked against her, Kendrick still looked adorable trying.

The 36-year-old actress teamed up with the one and only Barbie for Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl ad. While the full ad won't be up until Feb. 13, the teaser clip has fans gushing over the darling duo.

Scroll below to watch the videos.