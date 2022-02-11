Chris Hemsworth Beats Pro Surfer Kelly Slater In 'Event Of His Life'

Kelly and Chris' friendship goes way back. In 2018, the friends staged a sneak attack on Instagram in a now-viral post. Kelly piggybacked off the Thor actor wrapping his [Kelly] arms around him[Chris] in a chokehold. The latter claimed he was in control of the situation while the former warned confederates not to sneak an attack on him because he would be merciless.

"It may look like @kellyslater has the upper hand here but basically I used my Jedi mind tricks and endless patience and waited till his little tiny arms grew tired then immediately reversed the position and gained complete control until he crumbled under my powers....maybe," says Chris.

Kelly then warned in the comment,

"You drop in on me at Surf Ranch, this is what happens. Let your cronies know, Chris!"