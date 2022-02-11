So you watched the viral video of Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Kelly Slater, 50, wrestling, and thought they were enemies or would become so, well, you thought wrong. These men have been friends for a long time, and there are pictures to prove it. This year, the pair faced off (not really) on the Hawaiian waters, with Chris challenging the pro to a win (no he didn't).
Chris Hemsworth Beats Pro Surfer Kelly Slater In 'Event Of His Life'
Winning The Event Of His Life
A few days before he clocked 50, Slater broke his record on the Pipeline, making him the oldest winner in history again (he was 39 when he won in 2011). Before now, he was already an 11-time winner holding the record of the youngest champion since he was 20 in 1992 when he first won.
"Kelly Slater waited till he was 50 to surf the event of his life….. lazy…I’ve done it here at the ripe old age of 38. Even though I was the only competitor and it wasn’t actually an event, multiple sources said I definitely won...."
Chris Christens Slater The G.O.A.T
When Kelly won the World Surf League event against Seth Moniz at 49, Chris couldn't be happier for his friend. The 38-year-old took to his Instagram to celebrate the win, writing, "Congrats @kellyslater, greatest of all time, what an inspiration."
No Sneak Attacks
Kelly and Chris' friendship goes way back. In 2018, the friends staged a sneak attack on Instagram in a now-viral post. Kelly piggybacked off the Thor actor wrapping his [Kelly] arms around him[Chris] in a chokehold. The latter claimed he was in control of the situation while the former warned confederates not to sneak an attack on him because he would be merciless.
"It may look like @kellyslater has the upper hand here but basically I used my Jedi mind tricks and endless patience and waited till his little tiny arms grew tired then immediately reversed the position and gained complete control until he crumbled under my powers....maybe," says Chris.
Kelly then warned in the comment,
"You drop in on me at Surf Ranch, this is what happens. Let your cronies know, Chris!"
Extraction 2
Chris will flex his sneak attack skills once again in Netlix's Extraction 2, and he's already started.
Surf 'Bug' In Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth isn't the only celebrity moonlighting as a surfer, as the water sport bug seems to affect many more. Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger also rides the waves in her leisure. The Broadway singer/actress preaches total surrender and mastery of fear as she glides across the Ocean in this black scuba suit.
"When you believe, trust, and surrender the fear, confusion and worry…you’ll find a peace that can carry you to literally walk, float, even fly on water."
Lindsey Vonn's New Favorite Hobby
Ex-Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn took to surfing after her retirement, and although she started off wobbly, the skiing champion is on her way to dominating the waves.
Check out her third attempt in the video below.