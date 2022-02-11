20-year-old Rachel Zegler is the new buzz in Hollywood with her performance as Maria on the West Side Story (2021) remake. For a first feature film outing, she's made such a big splash in the industry. Now she's gracing magazine covers and attending significant events from the MET Gala to Red Carpet fashion shows.
Rachel Zegler Stuns In Dior See-Through Woven Top
Rachel Wears Runway Look 58 From SS21 Dior
Rachel looks like a modern-day Greek Goddess in this Dior braided sleeveless top from the SS21 collection. The 100% cotton basket design top has an edgy cutout style with a customized CD waistband, buckle closure on the back, and unlined openwork all around.
She leaves her hair in an arranged messy style like she just got off a horse ride while she tucks the top into her cream pants.
Rachel Zegler As The Empress In Haute-Couture Dior
In 2021, Rachel stormed the MET Gala red carpet in an Haute-Couture Dior SS21 dress. The draped velvet dress had the EMPRESS from TAROT CARDS imprint, and Rachel wore it elegantly. The 20-year-old styled her brown hair in a side sweep simple stud earrings and finished the look with a blood-red lipstick. Her attention to detail is impressive because she painted her nails blood red to match her lipstick shade.
West Side Story Critical Acclaim
Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of the Cult Classic West Side Story is an Awards honey even though it bombed in theaters. Critics' acclaim and positive reviews couldn't convince moviegoers to give the movie a chance. The movie accumulated a little over $36 million in its opening week against a $100 million budget! Perhaps it was due to its competition against the more hip and known Spider-Man: No Way Home. Anyways, the movie has proved itself as a Sleeper hit, garnering over 150 nominations and 25 wins so far.
Oscars Snub Rachel Zegler
Rachel already won two awards for her performance as Maria on the West Side Story, including a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy beating established acts like J Law, Emma Stone, and Marion Cotillard.
Unfortunately, she couldn't secure a nomination from the Oscars, which was surprising. Fans consider Rachel Zegler one of the biggest snubs of the year alongside Lady Gaga (and the House of Gucci Cast) and Tom Holland for Spiderman. On the upside, Rachel took the snub like a champ and focused attention instead on the film's success. In her tweet, she said, "the first film I ever acted in got nominated for best picture. I'm retiring."