Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In Furious Statement

As The Hill noted, Trump and McConnell had a good relationship when Trump was still in office, but it degraded after the 2020 election.
McConnell refused to endorse Trump's conspiracy theories about alleged voter fraud, and condemned the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
More recently, McConnell criticized the RNC for censuring anti-Trump Republicans Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who are on the House committee investigating the January 6 attacks.
"It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was," McConnell said.