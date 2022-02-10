Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In Furious Statement

In the statement, which was released via donaldjtrump.com, the former president described McConnell as a useless and unpopular leader who never does right by his constituents.

"Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters," Trump began.

"He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history," he continued, alluding to debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden.