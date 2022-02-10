Olympian Lea Bouard In Bikini Takes Daring Jump In Ocean

"How life can be crazy ! ☺️💗“La vie en rose” 😄💗I am super proud to have been in the television last Saturday 29 January 2022 on @tf1 with @50inside @50insidetravel !! 🤗Thanks to my famous reel doing a backflip in my bathrobe this video did the buzz & I got millions of views & got contacted to do it on TV!"
Lea's backflipping hobby made her millions and more famous when 50 Inside Travel recorded her and her older brother Adrien as part of its Winter travel campaign. The 25-year-old expressed joy over meeting Anne Sophie (the most decorated woman Chef worldwide) and tasting her famous menu.
Avid supporters of the skiing champion know her love for family is undiluted, and she reiterates that in her gratitude post, saying,
"It was a wonderful day where I was with my brother @adrienbouard my best support mentally and physically to continue my passion and the competitions !"
Finally, she thanked Pizon City for choosing her as the muse to tell the French Alps' story.
See the famous flip and the documentary in the video below.