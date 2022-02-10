Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis In Bikini Climbs Rock 'Cali Girl Style'

Five-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Jacobellis shows off her "Cali girl style." The 36-year-old clinched the Gold medal at the Beijing Olympics yesterday in the Women's Snowboarding Cross. This feat makes her the oldest woman at the Winter Olympics to win a Gold medal ever!
Before the competition, Lindsey spent plenty of time soaking up the sun and enjoying every bit of Summer. In her own words, "My [Her] body runs on solar power," so we can assume she recharged her energy to the brim before coming to dominate the snow.