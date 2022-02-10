Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis In Bikini Climbs Rock 'Cali Girl Style'

Five-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Jacobellis shows off her "Cali girl style." The 36-year-old clinched the Gold medal at the Beijing Olympics yesterday in the Women's Snowboarding Cross. This feat makes her the oldest woman at the Winter Olympics to win a Gold medal ever!

Before the competition, Lindsey spent plenty of time soaking up the sun and enjoying every bit of Summer. In her own words, "My [Her] body runs on solar power," so we can assume she recharged her energy to the brim before coming to dominate the snow.

Cali Girl Style Rock Climbing

Rule number one to climbing rock like a Cali girl - Wear a bikini. Lindsey rocks a bright pink two-piece as she mounts the stony surface looking up into the camera. California equals beach, which equals bathing suits. Do you see the pattern? It's in the constitution (actually, it's not, but we'd like to pretend it is.) Lindsey styles her blonde hair in a full curl that frames her face.

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

Friday In Summertime

A typical Friday in the summer for Lindsey is a beach day. The ten-time X games Gold medalist made sure to remind us when she turned her back to the camera. Because we couldn't see her toned physique clearly in the previous post, this one gives a side/back profile flaunting her hips and flat tummy. Lindsey's curves fill out in all the right areas, and her bold platinum blonde curls fall around her face, framing a big smile.

The background's bubbling water and dark rock serve as the perfect backdrop for this beach babe.

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Crazy Backflip

Kendall Jenner In Bikini 'Appreciates Jelly'

5th Olympic = Medal

"Sweet 16… it came down to day 5 of the Games, bib 5 and my 5th Olympic appearance to get the 🥇"

Delay is never denial, neither is it a valid reason to give up, as we've learned from Lindsey's story. Lindsey reminisced on her Olympic journey expressing her excitement over getting a Gold medal late in her career. Not only did she rewrite her story as a professional athlete, but she also broke Team USA's "no Gold medal in Beijing" jinx.

According to Lindsey, "It kind of just seemed like an unbelievable moment. It didn't seem real at the time." Well, the big medal in her hands would certainly tell a different story.

Back To The Beach

Gone is the Lindsey Jacobellis from 2006 who let a premature celebration cheat her out of a sure win, although she doesn't regret the moment. She says it inspired her journey to become who she is today so she wouldn't change anything. Since the Olympics is over for Lindsey with nothing left to prove, she'll return to California, a champion.

