NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker To Raptors, Cam Reddish & Alec Burks To Lakers In Rumored 3-Way Deal Involving Knicks

After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers, rumors are circulating that the Lakers have engaged in a potential blockbuster trade involving Talen Horton-Tucker. On Twitter, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed the Lakers have entered a trade discussion with the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.

In the rumored three-team trade, the Lakers would get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks, the Knicks would receive Goran Dragic and draft picks, and the Raptors would acquire Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. Aside from those players, Scotto said that there's a possibility that Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn could also be involved in the trade.