Hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, most people are waiting to see what the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to do to improve their current roster. The Lakers may have entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title but despite having the "Big Three" of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, they are still struggling to win games. As of now, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 26-30 record.
NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker To Raptors, Cam Reddish & Alec Burks To Lakers In Rumored 3-Way Deal Involving Knicks
Rumored Three-Team Blockbuster Trade
After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers, rumors are circulating that the Lakers have engaged in a potential blockbuster trade involving Talen Horton-Tucker. On Twitter, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed the Lakers have entered a trade discussion with the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.
In the rumored three-team trade, the Lakers would get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks, the Knicks would receive Goran Dragic and draft picks, and the Raptors would acquire Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. Aside from those players, Scotto said that there's a possibility that Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn could also be involved in the trade.
Lakers Add Young Wingman & Veteran Sharpshooter
The proposed three-team trade would make a lot of sense for the Purple and Gold, especially after Horton-Tucker failed to live up to expectations from the contract he signed last summer. Aside from getting rid of Tucker and the $21.2 million he's owed over the next two years, the rumored deal would enable the Lakers to replace him with another promising wingman in Reddish and a veteran sharpshooter in Burks.
Reddish would give the Lakers a young two-way contributor and a reliable bench scorer, while Burks would provide them the much-needed improvement in terms of floor spacing around James and Davis.
Knicks Address Logjam At Wing
For the Knicks, the potential deal isn't about increasing their level of competitiveness in the 2021-22 NBA season, but more on correcting the mistakes they did when they traded for Cam Reddish, whom Coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly not fond of. The rumored trade with the Lakers and the Raptors would enable the Knicks to unload Reddish and address the logjam in their wing while acquiring future draft assets that they could use to more young and promising talents to their roster.
Talen Horton-Tucker & Nerlens Noel Join Raptors
Meanwhile, the rumored three-team trade would be a no-brainer for the Raptors, especially if it wouldn't cost them a future first-round pick. Instead of losing Dragic as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the potential deal would allow the Raptors to turn his expiring contract into a young and promising talent that they could develop in THT and a defensive-minded big man in Noel.