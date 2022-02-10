Elle Fanning Stuns In Gucci Slippers

Elle puts her best foot forward, presenting cozy Gucci platform slides. Unlike the typical cocktail dress or casual corporate style, the Girl From Plainville actress dared to be different in this downright sporty Gucci ensemble. The $1,390 Interlocking G platform slide with a fuzzy shearling texture is the perfect footwear to sprint to Spring.

The nude zip-up dress she wore has the Gucci colors in bold green and red strokes on the shoulder, while she paired the mini dress with a printed pantyhose. Samantha McMillen outdid herself with this styling completing Elle's look with Gold Beladora bracelets.