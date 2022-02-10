Elle Fanning Stuns In Gucci Slippers

23-year-old Elle Fanning has cemented her spot as a top actress in Hollywood with numerous nominations for her role on Hulu's The Great. She's about to hit the big streaming platform once again as the infamous "Michelle Carter" in a new series this Spring.

Sprint To Spring

Elle puts her best foot forward, presenting cozy Gucci platform slides. Unlike the typical cocktail dress or casual corporate style, the Girl From Plainville actress dared to be different in this downright sporty Gucci ensemble. The $1,390 Interlocking G platform slide with a fuzzy shearling texture is the perfect footwear to sprint to Spring.

The nude zip-up dress she wore has the Gucci colors in bold green and red strokes on the shoulder, while she paired the mini dress with a printed pantyhose. Samantha McMillen outdid herself with this styling completing Elle's look with Gold Beladora bracelets.

"Egg-cellent" Shoes

Elle has a perk for quirky footwear as she gives "Walking on Eggshells" a whole new meaning. She's wearing nude slippers with a heel through a cracked egg! Who thought of that idea? Because it's brilliant! The shoes are a perfect mix of fun and art, with the bright yellow yolk spilling from the broken eggshell. Loewe released this design as part of its SS22 collection, including other designs like Soap bars, Candles, Enamels, and Rosebuds. The fashion house called the collection "reinventing fashion with an unabashed outburst of experimentation."

'The Girl From Plainville'

Elle transforms into 17-year-old Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself in 2014. Carter went to prison for involuntary manslaughter (she served a reduced sentence of 15 months and five years probation), sparking a countrywide debate on Free Speech. This case has been fodder for screen adaptations since it happened in 2014. It's gone from a Lifetime movie adaptation If Words Could Kill, to a Dateline episode Reckless, HBO Documentary I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v Michelle Carter, and now The Girl from Plainville. 

There's no doubt that Fanning would body this role since she's already a critically acclaimed actress. Here's a first look at the upcoming Hulu series The Girl from Plainville.

SAG-AFTRA Nomination

Elle Fanning steps into Catherine The Great's shoes in this reimagined Comedy-Drama series. Critics praised her acting, and she earned a SAG-AFTRA nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and as a cast, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 

The series success led to a third season renewal set to hit the screens sometime this year or next.

