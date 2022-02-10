NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the most talked-about players on the trade market. The Sixers may have expressed willingness to wait until the 2022 NBA offseason to find Simmons a new home but with the team currently in a win-now move, most people believe that they should strongly consider using the disgruntled superstar as the main trade chip to improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Sixers may have managed to remain in the playoff race even without Simmons, but they obviously need more star around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.