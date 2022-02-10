'I Earned The Right To Be In Closing Lineups': Russell Westbrook Expresses Disappointment Over Late-Game Benching Against Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers have high expectations from Russell Westbrook when they acquired him from the Washington Wizards last summer. With another legitimate superstar joining forces with the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the belief that they have a strong chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, as of now, Westbrook is nothing but a huge disappointment.

Westbrook's performance, so far, is underwhelming, and he's clearly struggling to build chemistry with James and Davis on the court.

Coach Frank Vogel Benches Russell Westbrook In Crunch Time

With the Lakers badly needing to win games to improve their standings in the Western Conference, Coach Frank Vogel recently decided to make a tough decision on how he would utilize Westbrook. It started in their game against the New York Knicks when Vogel benched Westbrook in the final minutes of the game that resulted in a victory. Since they won the matchup, Westbrook accepted Vogel's decision to remove him from the game in crunch time. However, the former MVP had a different tune when Vogel did it for the second consecutive game.

Russell Westbrook Talks About Late-Game Benching

In the Lakers' blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Vogel subbed Westbrook out with more than two minutes remaining in the third quarter against the Bucks and did not get back in the game. After the game, Westbrook expressed his disappointment, saying that no matter how he plays at the start of the game, he deserves to be part of the closing lineups.

"I shouldn't have to hit any benchmark, to be honest," Westbrook said, as quoted by Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I've put a lot of work and I've got a lot of respect in this game. I don't got to hit a benchmark, or I shouldn't have to. I've earned a right to be in closing lineups."

Russell Westbrook Struggles Early In The Game

Westbrook undeniably has the right to be frustrated. As a player who has won an MVP once and has been named an NBA All-Star nine times, he definitely earned the right to be in closing lineups. However, no one can blame Vogel for his recent decision to bench Westbrook as early as the third quarter.

Westbrook's performance has been hurting the Lakers since the first quarter of their game against the Bucks. Though he posted 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block, he only shot 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-1 from the three-point range and committed four turnovers.

Russell Westbrook Out Against Trail Blazers

While his inconsistencies on both ends of the floor have been noticeable since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, it seems like Westbrook wasn't 100 percent healthy in their recent matchup against the Bucks. In a recent article, ESPN's McMenamin reported that Westbrook would be missing the Lakers' game against the Trail Blazers because of tightness in his lower back. On Twitter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that Westbrook felt the same tightness in his back while they were playing against the Bucks on Tuesday night.

