'I Earned The Right To Be In Closing Lineups': Russell Westbrook Expresses Disappointment Over Late-Game Benching Against Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers have high expectations from Russell Westbrook when they acquired him from the Washington Wizards last summer. With another legitimate superstar joining forces with the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the belief that they have a strong chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, as of now, Westbrook is nothing but a huge disappointment.

Westbrook's performance, so far, is underwhelming, and he's clearly struggling to build chemistry with James and Davis on the court.