NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Ben Simmons To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Moses Moody

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested every NBA team's "final offer" for Simmons ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. For the Warriors, who have been heavily linked to Simmons during the 2021 NBA offseason, Buckley proposed that they could offer a trade package that includes Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody to the Sixers.

If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes it would help the Warriors and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.