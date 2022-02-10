Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of nonstop rumors since the 2021 NBA offseason. Unlike other superstars who are rumored to be on the trading block, Simmons has been publicly expressing his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love and start a new journey somewhere else. Despite the major flaws in his game, Simmons continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Ben Simmons To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Moses Moody
Warriors' Final Offer For Ben Simmons
One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested every NBA team's "final offer" for Simmons ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. For the Warriors, who have been heavily linked to Simmons during the 2021 NBA offseason, Buckley proposed that they could offer a trade package that includes Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Moses Moody to the Sixers.
If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes it would help the Warriors and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Sixers Get A Veteran All-Star & Young Three-Pointer
This may not be the return that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is expecting for Simmons, but the proposed trade deal is still worth exploring for them before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Trading Simmons for Green, Poole, and Moody would undeniably help the Sixers become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. Green would give the Sixers a veteran All-Star with plenty of championship experience.
When he returns from an injury, Green could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Poole would help the Sixers improve in terms of floor spacing. This season, he's averaging 16.6 points while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Warriors Get 'Supercharged' Draymond Green
Though it's less likely for them to make the deal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the proposed blockbuster trade would definitely intrigue the Warriors. The suggested deal would allow them to replace Green with a young All-Star in Simmons, whom Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer described as the "supercharged Draymond Green." Simmons offers the same skill set as Green.
Like the Warriors star, Simmons could also attack the rim, make plays for his teammates, and defend the opposing team's best player. He could also bridge the gap to the next era of Warriors basketball when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson retires.
Ben Simmons Would Welcome A Trade To Warriors
Simmons would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Warriors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Aside from the fact that they are situated in California, his preferred destination, joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins in Golden State would give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title this season.
Also, being mentored by two of the greatest three-point shooters in the league, Curry and Thompson, would help Simmons address the major flaw in his game.