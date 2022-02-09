Our favorite it girl and the other half of our favorite celebrity couple, Hailey Bieber, was gracious enough to bless our screens and New Year with some sexy bikini pictures. We can't seem to get enough of this wonder woman.
Hailey Bieber In Bikini Shows Off Tan
A Queen Poised In A Bikini
The first picture shows the model sunbathing on the beach in a hat and color-dyed two-piece swimwear, seated very close to the water on a red checkered beach cloth in a hat and gold jewelry pieces. We also catch a glimpse of the lovely Kelia Moniz, our very own pro surfer, on a surfboard with the actress, who was now in another swimsuit.
The first set of bikini pictures
Friendship Turned Sisterhood and Business Partnership
The two have opened up about their “sisterhood” in various interviews after they met and bonded through the relationship between their husbands, Justin Bieber and Joe Termini. Moniz and Hailey also started the “Roxy” sister line, a season collection stirred by their friendship and love for fashion.
“We’re friends, but we’re a lot more than that, and I think the next step of that is basically sisters. I don’t have a sister, so I feel like a lot of the girls in my life become sisters.”, Moniz tells Los Angeles Times.
Best Friends
More Bikini Pictures
Hailey fed us even more pictures of her looking “glazed,” as she acclaimed on her Instagram as she posed for the camera. The fitting of the nude, thinned bikini was oh-so effortless on the tanned skin of the model. The photoshoot captured her toned body and chiseled facial features in another close-up photo. She also left us with a goofy picture of her during a facial routine.
Here are the pictures on her Instagram
The Feedback
As you would expect, Hailey’s fans, family, and co-stars did not leave any breadcrumbs even after the actress had her comments limited. The “glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend.” caption on one of the posts got a lot of affirmation and agreement to the model’s anthem for the year. One thing is for sure; the crowd is ready and waiting for Hailey.
More Satisfaction
The actress has kept her word in following posts and social media updates. Justin is one lucky man having all of Hailey to himself. Since then, she has featured on other projects and photoshoots, and we are living for it. Yes, and Amen to more Hailey in our faces.
Bonus pictures