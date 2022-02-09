Bobby Lashley Sends Brock Lesnar A Message Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

The live fans from Denver, Colorado, were big supporters of Bobby Lashley this week on RAW. The WWE Champion was in front of his hometown fans when he sent a message to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

"You know Brock Lesnar disrespected me for the last time," Lashley said. "Brock came to RAW last week with his little MMA gloves on. Jumping up all pumped up trying to demand a rematch. You don't make demands from the Almighty. Brock Lesnar came in saying this and saying that, demanding everything that he never worked for."

Lashley continued to criticize Lesnar for working a lighter schedule, not wrestling matches on RAW, and not defending titles often when he wins them. He continued to say that he hopes the Elimination Chamber match comes down to him and Brock, which it just might. In fact, the two are the betting favorites to win the match. Scroll down to reveal the betting odds for the men's Elimination Chamber match.