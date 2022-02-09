Bobby Lashley Sends Brock Lesnar A Message Ahead Of Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW this week was in Bobby Lashley's hometown of Denver, Colorado. He had a message he wanted to send to Brock Lesnar.
Bobby Lashley Says Brock Lesnar Has Disrespected Him For The Last Time
The live fans from Denver, Colorado, were big supporters of Bobby Lashley this week on RAW. The WWE Champion was in front of his hometown fans when he sent a message to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.
"You know Brock Lesnar disrespected me for the last time," Lashley said. "Brock came to RAW last week with his little MMA gloves on. Jumping up all pumped up trying to demand a rematch. You don't make demands from the Almighty. Brock Lesnar came in saying this and saying that, demanding everything that he never worked for."
Lashley continued to criticize Lesnar for working a lighter schedule, not wrestling matches on RAW, and not defending titles often when he wins them. He continued to say that he hopes the Elimination Chamber match comes down to him and Brock, which it just might. In fact, the two are the betting favorites to win the match. Scroll down to reveal the betting odds for the men's Elimination Chamber match.
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's Odds At Winning The Elimination Chamber
As of right now, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are the two betting favorites to win the men's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia later this month. Lesnar's odds are listed at +100 to win and Lashley's odds are listed as +150.
If Lesnar wins the match and the WWE Championship, he has said that he'll make his Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania title vs title. That could be the destination WWE hopes to arrive at come time for the big show. If Lashley wins and retains his title, however, he would then go on to face a new challenger at WrestleMania.
Or one of the four other participants entered into the match could win. Scroll down to reveal more betting odds for the men's Elimination Chamber match.
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins' Chances At Winning The Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins is the 3rd biggest favorite to win the match. In fact, his odds of winning it are not all that smaller than Lashley's. His chances of winning are currently listed at +250. Should Rollins win, he would likely have to defend the title against former champion Bobby Lashley at some point, possibly WrestleMania.
As for AJ Styles, his odds are significantly lower than Lesnar's, Lashley's, or Rollins'. Styles' odds are listed at +600 to win the match. While Styles is considered a long shot to win the match, he has still has better odds than either Riddle or Austin Theory do. Scroll down to reveal their betting odds at winning the Elimination Chamber.
Riddle & Austin Theory Are Long Shots To Win The Elimination Chamber
The two wrestlers to never have won a world title that are entered into the Elimination Chamber are Riddle and Austin Theory. While they both might win one someday, they haven't yet and few people think that day will come at the Elimination Chamber.
Riddle's odds of winning are listed at +700. There were some rumors that Riddle was going to win the Rumble, however. WWE may have big plans for him down the line.
As for Austin Theory, he is by far the biggest underdog in the match. His odds of winning are listed at +2500.
Elimination Chamber Lineup
The following matches are booked for the Elimination Chamber on February 19th from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.
Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Goldberg. Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lita. There will be a women's Elimination Chamber match featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Nikki ASH, Doudrop and an entrant to be named later. The Usos will defend the Smackdown tag titles against the Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre will take on Madcap Moss.