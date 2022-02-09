Hailey Bieber In Plunging Body Suit Says 'Cheers'

Aside from kick-starting an entrepreneurial career, Hailey's big plans for 2022 include going on tour with her husband for the first time ever. Joining the Canadian pop superstar for his Justice world tour, the couple will be on the road starting this month and up until March 2023.

This leaves little time to start planning a family, but Hailey is in no rush. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she says, keeping a realistic perspective on the baby topic. "But there’s a reason they call it 'try,' right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.” ⁠

Further opening up on her marriage, the model said: “There is a lot of similar taste there but there is also a lot of opposites... I don’t think you can be the exact same as your partner…. I would not want to be with the exact male version of me.”⁠

Getting readers a chance to know the "real" Hailey, she shared her favorite movie and song, while also talking about the beauty products she can't live without and the one fashion item that never goes out of style. Check it out below.