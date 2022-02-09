Hailey Bieber In Plunging Body Suit Says 'Cheers'

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Hailey Bieber greeted fans with a friendly "Cheers" and a bold leather look on her Instagram page on Tuesday, going viral with over 1.7 million likes in just 13 hours of posting. Fresh from promoting her latest Wall Street Journal feature on her feed, the supermodel wife of Justin Bieber went low-cut in a zip-up corset that flaunted her supple figure, with her pop star hubby dropping a heart in the comments.

Scroll to take a look!

Stunning In Leather

instagram | Hailey Bieber

Offset by loose-fitting denims with a low-rise waistline to flatter her v-shaped corset, the black number boasted a plunging neckline that extended just past her chest. Tightly held in place with a zipper along her midriff, the sleeveless top exposed her slender arms in addition to showing off her toned tummy.

Hailey shared several snaps of the look, including a video that teased the short length of her bottoms. Filming herself in a mirror, she played with her locks styled in loose waves before tucking her hand in her pocket.

See her post below!

Jewelry On Point

Hailey kept her accessories simple with a discrete silver necklace and a fabulous diamond ring. One photo offering a closer look at her pinup-style eyeliner showed the 25-year-old layering a second thin chain over her décolletage. The look upgrade came with an additional change in the form of a leather jacket in black-and-brown. Other snaps showcased the original outfit from different angles. Scroll through the embed below to see them all.

Limiting comments for the post, Hailey got plenty of praise from friends and fellow models, with bestie Kendall Jenner being among the first to leave a "like." Victoria's Secret model Cindy Mello and filmmaker Oge Egbuonu both complimented the look with a trio of flames, while Kylie Jenner's BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel dubbed her a "beauty."

Going Into Business

instagram | Hailey Bieber

The update came just a week after Hailey shared a couple of snaps from her WSJ cover shoot. Rocking the cut-out style in a fiery-red jumpsuit and a hot-pink minidress, both with ample views of her tiny waist, the model told the magazine she's gearing up for a new business venture and will soon be launching her own skin-care brand bearing her middle name, Rhode.

Sharing that she'll be handling the "packaging and the colors and the aesthetic" herself, Hailey assured her products won't be coming with an extreme price tag.

“The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin,” she said in her cover interview.

No Baby Plans Yet!

Aside from kick-starting an entrepreneurial career, Hailey's big plans for 2022 include going on tour with her husband for the first time ever. Joining the Canadian pop superstar for his Justice world tour, the couple will be on the road starting this month and up until March 2023.

This leaves little time to start planning a family, but Hailey is in no rush. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she says, keeping a realistic perspective on the baby topic. "But there’s a reason they call it 'try,' right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.” ⁠

Further opening up on her marriage, the model said: “There is a lot of similar taste there but there is also a lot of opposites... I don’t think you can be the exact same as your partner…. I would not want to be with the exact male version of me.”⁠

Getting readers a chance to know the "real" Hailey, she shared her favorite movie and song, while also talking about the beauty products she can't live without and the one fashion item that never goes out of style. Check it out below.

