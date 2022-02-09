NBA Rum0rs: Harrison Barnes To Knicks For Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

Sports
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Knicks are nothing but huge disappointments as they failed to live up to expectations from the team that made it to the playoffs last season. So far, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record.

If they are still serious about reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year, the Knicks should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Trade Deadline Target: Harrison Barnes

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

One of the players who is currently being linked to the Knicks is veteran small forward Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Barnes from the Kings.

"The Knicks, however, have also asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes as the trade deadline approaches," Berman wrote. "Before the Haliburton trade, multiple sources said the Kings would be amenable to trading the 29-year-old Barnes, who played for the Warriors’ super teams. In fact, word around the league was everyone on the Sacramento roster is fair game."

Proposed Knicks-Kings Trade

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

As of now, it remains unknown if there's still an ongoing trade discussion between the Knicks and the Kings regarding a potential Barnes trade. However, with the Kings undergoing a rebuilding process, there's indeed a strong possibility for Barnes to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In a recent article, Vincent Frank of Sportsnaut came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Barnes from the Kings.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier, and a future first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Barnes.

Harrison Barnes Provides Knicks With Two-Way Boost

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Barnes may not be a legitimate superstar, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Knicks. The successful acquisition of Barnes before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is expected to improve the Knicks' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give the Knicks a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor spacer.

This season, Barnes is averaging 16.8 points, 6,1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Sharing the floor with a legitimate three-point threat like Barnes would make it easier for RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Kings. Though losing Barnes would further decrease their chances of making it to the play-in tournament, the hypothetical deal would enable the Kings to add a promising big man in Robinson and a future first-round pick that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.

At 23, Robinson perfectly fits the timeline of De'Aaron Fox, who is regarded as the face of the Kings' franchise. Robinson may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his first four years in the league but when he's 100 percent healthy and given enough playing time, he could become a dominant force under the basket for the Kings.

