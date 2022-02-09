NBA Rum0rs: Harrison Barnes To Knicks For Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Knicks are nothing but huge disappointments as they failed to live up to expectations from the team that made it to the playoffs last season. So far, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record.

If they are still serious about reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year, the Knicks should strongly consider making major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.