Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Plunging Shimmery Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski made a dazzling appearance in a Paco Rabanne chainmail crop top on her Insta feed, with plenty of fellow celebrities taking notice. Notably absent from social media during the holidays, the 30-year-old supermodel-turned-entrepreneur broke her almost month-long hiatus on January 16 to reveal her New Year's look, and it was as glamorous as you'd expect.

Recently making Vogue's "Best Fashion Instagram" top with an oversized Havre Studio suit via a selfie shared by her stylist, Emma Morrison, the mother-of-one also debuted a new hairstyle, raking in the compliments.

Check out her Havre Studio look below and scroll for her New Year's getup!

Serving Style

instagram | Emma Morrison

Balanced off by classic black trousers with a loose fit, the show-stopping silver top -- one hailing from the Paco Rabanne spring 2018 collection -- left plenty of skin on show, only covering the front side of her bust. Her side was exposed by a pair of thin straps going around her waist and under the arm, with the spaghetti shoulder straps extending downward to bridge the gap.

Ratajkowski's supple midriff was further revealed by the low-rise pants sitting halfway on her hips, with the liquid-effect top draping well over the waistline. Ending in long fringes that cascaded down to the floor, it came with a generous neckline flaunting her décolletage.

See the post below!

New Hair, Who Dis?

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski accessorized with a sparkling silver clutch, matching strappy heels, and coordinating jewelry on her fingers and wrist. Yet the accessory that truly brought the wow factor were her chic bangs.

Wearing her hair in a bouffant style, she snapped a mirror selfie of the full outfit, adding a more closely cropped photo for a better view of the sequined details on her top. Leaning against a bathroom sink with a golden faucet that complemented her metallic look, she teased its backless design.

"Twenty twenty too," Ratajkowski captioned the post, snagging over 1.3 million likes from followers.

Scroll for more photos!

Pulling Off Every Look

The look got attention from several fellow celebrities, with gal pal Vanessa Hudgens among the first to drop a "like." Bella Thorne also showed her appreciation for the stunning attire in a comment that read "Omg."

"This top is everything 🙌🏽," chimed in Victoria's Secret model Gizele Oliveira.

“Wow. Wow. Wow,” wrote Queer Eye star Tan France.

This isn't the first time that Ratajkowski has switched up her hair. In June 2020, the Sports Illustrated cover girl made a dramatic change to platinum-blond locks while fronting haircare brand Kérastase.

Her most recent ad campaign with the label showed her rocking playful frizzy curls in a video uploaded one day after the NYE look. Watch it below.

Not Just A Hairstyle Change

instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski's always-flawless look is not the only thing constantly evolving in her life. Tirelessly looking for the next big challenge, the model-actor-writer-businesswoman brings the same approach to her career and is consistently changing things up. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in late January, the swimwear designer opened up about the frequent shifts she's been through, describing them as "not giving up... refocusing."

"There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up," she shared. "I stopped totally modeling when I went to college and I thought I was going to become an artist, and then I left and started modeling full time and then I sort of dabbled in acting... I feel like I am constantly evolving."

The Inamorata founder, who's recently become a published author, continued: "I think the biggest obstacle of my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn't really expect. But I think you just have to forge ahead and do what you're going to do and be who you are."

