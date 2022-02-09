Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Plunging Shimmery Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski made a dazzling appearance in a Paco Rabanne chainmail crop top on her Insta feed, with plenty of fellow celebrities taking notice. Notably absent from social media during the holidays, the 30-year-old supermodel-turned-entrepreneur broke her almost month-long hiatus on January 16 to reveal her New Year's look, and it was as glamorous as you'd expect.

Recently making Vogue's "Best Fashion Instagram" top with an oversized Havre Studio suit via a selfie shared by her stylist, Emma Morrison, the mother-of-one also debuted a new hairstyle, raking in the compliments.

Check out her Havre Studio look below and scroll for her New Year's getup!