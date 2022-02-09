NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Seth Curry & Ben Simmons To Nets For James Harden

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been active on the trade market, finding All-Star point guard Ben Simmons a new home. However, though his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable, the Sixers have made it clear to everyone in the league that they won't move Simmons just for the sake of unloading him and his massive salary. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled star, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is seeking a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber player who complements Joel Embiid on the court.
Top Trade Target: James Harden
One of the top trade targets for the Sixers in the deal involving Simmons is All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are yet to make Harden available on the trading block but with his rumored unhappiness with the team, some people believe that he could be on the move before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested a "fresh trade idea" that would enable the Sixers to swap Simmons for Harden.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending Simmons and Seth Curry to the Nets in exchange for Harden. If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Sacrificing Seth Curry To Acquire James Harden
Morey may have refused to include Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in the Simmons trade, but he won't definitely think twice before sacrificing Curry to acquire Harden from the Nets. Curry may have managed to impress since he arrived in Philadelphia, but he's not on the same level as Harden. Harden is a former MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and a six-time All-NBA Team.
Pairing him with Embiid would undoubtedly strengthen the Sixers' chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.
James Harden's On-Court Impact On Sixers
Harden would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Sixers. His potential arrival in Philadelphia would help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 12 in the league, scoring 109.3 points per 100 possessions. Harden would give the Sixers one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a great playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.
This season, Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. If he, Maxey, Embiid, Danny Green, and Tobias Harris mesh well on the court and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Sixers would be a scary team to face in a best-of-seven series.
Nets Get A Young Star & A Veteran Sniper
The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Nets, especially if Harden is no longer interested in staying long-term in Brooklyn. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the hypothetical blockbuster would enable the Nets to replace him with a young star in Simmons and a veteran sharpshooter in Curry.
"In the above deal, the Nets get a player in Simmons who doesn't need (or want?) the ball and completely revamps their defense, plus an ace shooter in Curry," Hughes wrote. "Assuming Simmons is fit enough to get on the floor later this season, Brooklyn looks like a better, deeper, more balanced team in the wake of this hypothetical."