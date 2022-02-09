NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Seth Curry & Ben Simmons To Nets For James Harden

One of the top trade targets for the Sixers in the deal involving Simmons is All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are yet to make Harden available on the trading block but with his rumored unhappiness with the team, some people believe that he could be on the move before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested a "fresh trade idea" that would enable the Sixers to swap Simmons for Harden.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending Simmons and Seth Curry to the Nets in exchange for Harden. If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.