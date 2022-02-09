Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bathing Suit Celebrates 'New Year'

Nastia Liukin jumped on the TikTok year recap trend featuring a mash-up of Adele's Easy on Me and Bruno Mars' Locked Out Of Heaven. The ex-gymnast made a montage of her high moments from 2021, making a sizzling black one-piece swimsuit her cover photo.

Thanking Her Family And Friends

The sexy number is a low back, high rise thong maillot, and she ties her hair in a low bun with a matching black scrunchy. Nastia flaunts her toned lower body as she gazes at the white clouds in the blue sky, protecting her eyes from the harsh sunlight with black sunshades.

"Only a few weeks late to this trend… better late than never 😇 how have the first 3 weeks of your new year been?" she wrote.

Better In Real Life

Clearly, the first three weeks of the year have been outstanding for the former Olympian who urged her fans to "be better in real life than in social media" - a powerful message considering the world we live in today. Nastia delivered the advice in a racy black long-sleeved bodysuit exposing her back until her waistline, where it connects to a thong.

The Russian-American Olympian styled her blonde hair in a straight side sweep, smirking into the camera as she flaunts perfectly manicured nails.

Olympian Nastia Liukin Eyes Summer In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

An Olympic Icon

As the 2022 Beijing Olympics continue, the game takes a trip down memory lane to 2008 when Nastia Liukin of Team USA clinched five individual all-round gold in Beijing! The question on everyone's lips now is, "Would the new ladies be able to beat her record?" because the feat is so impressive she has a page on Britannica! To be fair on the newbies, not everyone can boast coming from Gymnast Royalty as the Liukins are famous in the sports.

Father and coach Valeri Liukin was the first ever to complete a triple back somersault on the Olympic floor in 1987, two years before her birth. Also, her mother, Anna Kotchneva, was the 1987 Rhythmic Gymnastic World Champion. 

Forever A Graceful Queen

Once a Queen, always a Queen. According to her mantra above, Nastia shares her platform of 1.1 million Instagram followers by helping small businesses grow. Like they say, "Charity starts from home," so the Olympic legend first wore a bikini from her friend's line.

The pink checkered number suited her tanned skin well as she switched to black hair from her natural blonde hue. The Olympic medalist wore a heart-shaped sunshade smiling up at the skies (she loves doing that) as she enjoyed coffee by the pool.

"It’s currently 72 degrees in Dallas and I’m wishing I was wearing this cute @mimithelabel_ bikini by my girl @katharineday 💗 Drop some other small Dallas-based businesses in the comments below so we can all go support."

