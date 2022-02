Chloe's competitive sports journey hasn't been a smooth ride. First denied a chance at the 2014 winter Olympics due to age restrictions, a perfect timing happened at the 2016 winter Olympics where she shined through and through. Chloe won gold both in halfpipe and slopestyle, hitting the highest score in both and waved the flag for the USA.

At Pyeongchang 2018, Kim displayed unequalled excellence, making her the MVP of the game. She left with a gold medal in the halfpipe with a whopping 98.25 points, putting her ten points ahead of her close rival.

Chloe Kim became the first athlete to win all the four major titles in snowboarding at the Olympics, Winter Olympics and the X Games. A truly remarkable sportswoman.