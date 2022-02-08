Olympian Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Toned Legs In 'Ice Bath Recovery'

Kelly Sildaru has made a major comeback from her exit after a fall at the slopestyle run in Aspen, Colorado. The Estonian native carried her country's flag high up with pride and excitement at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing, China.

The 19-year-old freestyle skier is the perfect poster girl for Estonia’s success at the Olympics and other major skiing events worldwide. Cross-country skier Martin Himmer accompanied her in carrying the flag. Before the big event, however, Kelly took time to recover.