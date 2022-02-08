Shaq Slams Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates

The novel coronavirus is here to stay, it seems, but highly-effective vaccines are widely available and even though they don't necessarily stop transmission, they are great at preventing serious disease.

The U.S. government, led by Democratic President Joe Biden, has tried to mandate vaccines on the federal level, sparking strong backlash in conservative circles.

Though the Biden administration has lost several important legal battles on this front, some employers haven taken matters into their own hands, requiring workers to get vaccinated.

But should people really be forced to take the vaccine? Not according to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.