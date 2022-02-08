CNN Anchors React To Jeff Zucker's Resignation

For the time being, CNN is being led by a trio of senior corporate deputies to Zucker: Michael Bass, Amy Entelis, and Ken Jautz.
Bass is the network's executive vice president of programming, Entelis is CNN Worldwide’s executive vice president for talent and content development, while Jautz serves is CNN's executive vice president.
"We are fortunate to have three senior leaders within the News organization who have agreed to serve as interim co-heads for CNN beginning today through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery," Kilar said in a statement obtained by The New York Post.
"I have full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition," he added.