CNN Anchors React To Jeff Zucker's Resignation

According to a new report from NPR, CNN anchors have "waged a campaign" to defend Zucker's reputation in recent days, grilling WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

At a meeting Monday, OutFront host Erin Burnett told Kilar that everyone is "grieving" Zuker's departure and compared it to a death in the family.

A meeting with international staffers was held that same day, with many questioning Kilar and demanding to know who their new boss will be.