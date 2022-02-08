Meet Gigi Hadid's Adorable Cat 'Cleo'

Gigi Hadid is known across the globe for her stunning looks, strong views, and her stellar modelling career. And while the 26-year-old model is no stranger to gracing the covers of renowned fashion magazines, she has lately been making headlines because of her personal life too. Last year, Gigi remained in the limelight for her pregnancy and for becoming a mom to Khai Hadid-Malik.

Sadly, she was also in the news after her bitter breakup with British singer, Zayn Malik.

However, there are other important aspects of Gigi's life that many people do not know about, including her never-ending love for her adorable cat Cleo.

Continue reading to know more about Gigi's relationship with her pet.