NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers, Nets, & Blazers

This would also be a no-brainer deal for the Sixers as it would enable them to swap Simmons for Harden without the need to sacrifice Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Harden would form the perfect pairing with Joel Embiid in the City of Brotherly Love, giving them another superstar who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, acquiring Simmons would also make sense for the Trail Blazers, especially if they want to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but his superstar potential is undeniable. If they are serious about making the trade, they could ask for more future draft compensations from the Lakers.

For the Nets, it would definitely be intriguing to see Westbrook reuniting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. However, unless they would also be compensated with more assets, it remains a big question mark if the Nets would consider trading Harden for an obvious downgrade in their backcourt.