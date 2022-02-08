On WWE RAW this week, it was revealed that the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania
Elimination Chamber To Determine Becky Lynch's WrestleMania Opponent
Who Will Face Becky Lynch At WrestleMania?
WWE waited until Ronda Rousey had announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania to unveil plans for the women's Elimination Chamber match. The match will take place on February 19th, 2022 from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. With the Smackdown Women's Championship picture for WrestleMania determined, the women's Elimination Chamber match will determine who challenges Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, assuming Lynch successfully retains her title against Lita in Saudi Arabia.
Who Is In The Women's Elimination Chamber Match?
Rather than having qualifying matches determine who is in the Elimination Chamber, WWE just announced 5 of the 6 participants on Monday. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Nikki ASH, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan will all square off with a chance to face the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania.
In terms of who could win the match, Ripley and Belair are likely the two favorites. Liv Morgan may have been a darkhorse contender as well, but considering she just lost clean to Doudrop on RAW, it's possible WWE isn't planning on putting her back in the title picture so soon. Lynch just defeated Doudrop at the Royal Rumble, so that doesn't seem likely either. Nikki ASH just hasn't been portrayed as enough of a star to be considered a favorite in the match.
Who Will Be The Mystery Competitor In The Elimination Chamber?
It should be interesting to see who WWE has planned as the mystery entrant into the Elimination Chamber. It's possible the entrant isn't anyone too interesting and WWE just wants to have a qualifying match somewhere down the line on RAW. On the other hand, the mystery competitor could be a big surprise.
Some possible names include Bayley, who has been out of action since last summer with an injury. Asuka, who has also been out of action with an injury for months, is another possible entrant. Both of them are speculated to be nearing a return.
Lacey Evans has been out of action for some time on maternity leave, but she could be an entrant in the match too. Others have suggested Paige, but there is still nothing that says she is medically cleared for an in-ring return. Whoever WWE has planned, they could very well win the match and move on to face the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania.
Elimination Chamber Lineup
Here are the matches that are scheduled for the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19th.
Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Goldberg. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title in an Elimination Chamber match against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles. The Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team titles against the Viking Raiders. Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lita. In the women's Elimination Chamber match, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Nikki ASH, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop have all been announced with one entrant still to be named. Also, Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss.
WWE Elimination Chamber All-Time Statistics
There have been 25 Elimination Chamber matches featuring male Superstars in WWE history and 3 featuring female WWE Superstars.
Triple H holds the record for most victories in an Elimination Chamber match with 4. John Cena and Daniel Bryan are tied for 2nd with 3 victories each. Edge has won the match twice and no other winner has done so multiple times. Chris Jericho holds the record for most eliminations all-time in chamber matches with 10, despite only ever having won the match once.
Sasha Banks and Bayley won a women's tag-team Elimination Chamber match in 2019. Alexa Bliss won the chamber match in 2018 and Shayna Baszler won it in 2020. Baszler also holds the record with 5 eliminations in one match, the most possible.