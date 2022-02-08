Elimination Chamber To Determine Becky Lynch's WrestleMania Opponent

It should be interesting to see who WWE has planned as the mystery entrant into the Elimination Chamber. It's possible the entrant isn't anyone too interesting and WWE just wants to have a qualifying match somewhere down the line on RAW. On the other hand, the mystery competitor could be a big surprise.

Some possible names include Bayley, who has been out of action since last summer with an injury. Asuka, who has also been out of action with an injury for months, is another possible entrant. Both of them are speculated to be nearing a return.

Lacey Evans has been out of action for some time on maternity leave, but she could be an entrant in the match too. Others have suggested Paige, but there is still nothing that says she is medically cleared for an in-ring return. Whoever WWE has planned, they could very well win the match and move on to face the RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Scroll down to reveal what other matches are planned for the Elimination Chamber.