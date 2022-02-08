Elimination Chamber Could Lead To Biggest WrestleMania Match Ever

WWE hasn't had an undisputed champion since 2016. A lot has changed since then. For starters, WWE has never been a more financially successful company. They announced recently that 2021 was the most financially lucrative year in company history. They brought in over $1 billion in revenue and close to $180 million in profits. Considering this new age of financial success for WWE, one could make the argument that the main event of this year's WrestleMania will be the biggest of all time or at least the most financially successful. It perhaps won't be the most important in the eyes of some fans, however. Still, nobody can argue that it won't be the biggest match possible from the most successful wrestling company ever during its most successful period in history.

According to recent reports, WWE wants to make the main event of this year's WrestleMania special. To that end, they are considering a title vs title stipulation for the men's world titles at the event. This would likely mean Brock Lesnar as the WWE Champion facing the Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the winner coming away with both belts.

