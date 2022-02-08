The New York Knicks are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to make big moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. To have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Knicks obviously need more star power around RJ Barrett. One of their top trade targets, veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum, may have been recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, but they are still plenty of All-Star caliber guards that the Knicks could pursue on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Could Be Traded To Knicks For Julius Randle, Kemba Walker & 2022 1st-Rounder
De'Aaron Fox As Knicks' Plan B
In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested one trade idea for every NBA team before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. For the Knicks, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Fox. If the trade would push through, Swartz believes it would benefit both the Knicks and the Kings.
Kings Undergo Another Roster Overhaul
The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Kings, especially if they no longer believe in Fox as their main guy and want to undergo another rebuild. Aside from acquiring a future first-round pick, the Kings would also be adding an All-Star caliber big man in Randle and a veteran mentor for Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in Walker.
"Kemba Walker helps keep the Kings in the play-in hunt and provides Tyrese Haliburton with a veteran to lean on," Swartz wrote. "Randle, the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, is averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists yet is making just 41.6 percent of his shots overall."
Knicks Go Younger
For the Knicks, the proposed trade deal with the Kings would help them solidify their young core. At 24, Fox perfectly fits the timeline of Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson, giving the Knicks a long-term answer at the starting point guard position.
"The Knicks should be delighted with their new young core of Fox, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley and others, even if it doesn't result in immediate wins," Swartz wrote. "Getting off Randle and Walker's contracts is worth throwing in the 2022 first if it brings Fox in return."
De'Aaron Fox Boosts Knicks' Offense
Fox may have struggled earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he would still be a great addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in Big Apple would significantly improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 24 in the league, scoring 106.3 points per 100 possessions. He would give the Knicks a very reliable second-scoring option next to Barrett, as well as an incredible playmaker and a decent floor-spacer. This season, the 24-year-old point guard is averaging 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.