NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Could Be Traded To Knicks For Julius Randle, Kemba Walker & 2022 1st-Rounder

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Kings, especially if they no longer believe in Fox as their main guy and want to undergo another rebuild. Aside from acquiring a future first-round pick, the Kings would also be adding an All-Star caliber big man in Randle and a veteran mentor for Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell in Walker.

"Kemba Walker helps keep the Kings in the play-in hunt and provides Tyrese Haliburton with a veteran to lean on," Swartz wrote. "Randle, the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, is averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists yet is making just 41.6 percent of his shots overall."