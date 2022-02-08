'I Feel Like I Haven't Missed A Beat': Klay Thompson Feeling Incredible Amid Minutes Increase

Ernesto Cova

The Golden State Warriors haven't made the playoffs since Klay Thompson fell with back-to-back season-ending injuries. Coincidence? Not very likely.

While not the most outspoken guy and even though he doesn't flash with athleticism or explosive dunks, Thompson has been instrumental in the Dubs' success over the past decade.

Despite being one of the greatest shooters of all time, he's also a top-notch perimeter defender, so watching him thrive again and get his minutes ramping up is great news for Steve Kerr's team.

Thompson Is Feeling Great

Thompson recently eclipsed the 30-minute mark for the first time since coming back from his long lay-off.

Needless to say, the Splash Brother was ecstatic with having the chance to be out there in crunch time again:

"That's a huge milestone for myself, and hopefully I can build on it," Thompson said after the game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. "I feel incredible. I feel like I haven't missed a beat only 12 games in."

Steve Kerr Addresses Thompson's Importance

Thompson's impact goes way beyond the stat sheet. It opens up shots for Curry, it gives them another perimeter defender, and makes the Warriors an overall better team:

"It was awesome just to have Klay back in crunch time," coach Steve Kerr said. "Knowing the defense was going to be heavily slighted toward Steph [Curry] and for him to get free and knock down a couple of shots, it was really fun to see."

Moreover, having Thompson playing more minutes will make things easier for Kerr when it comes to figuring out his rotation:

"Meaning we don't have to think about it," Kerr said. "Like, we don't have to pull him out. He might be going really well and we can play him a few extra minutes without having to follow really strict guidelines."

Steph Curry Knows Klay Will Only Get Better

Thompson needed some time to get his legs back under him and struggled early upon his return. But his team always had the utmost confidence in his ability to bounce back:

"There's just confidence knowing he still has that instinct and no matter how the game is going up to that point ... he's still got the shooter's DNA of the next shot is going in," Stephen Curry said. "As his minutes ramp up, you'll continue to see those high peaks and Klay going nuts."

The Warriors still need to get Draymond Green back on the court for the playoffs and look like one of the teams to beat in the West again. The dynasty is far from over.

