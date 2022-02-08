'I Feel Like I Haven't Missed A Beat': Klay Thompson Feeling Incredible Amid Minutes Increase

The Golden State Warriors haven't made the playoffs since Klay Thompson fell with back-to-back season-ending injuries. Coincidence? Not very likely.

While not the most outspoken guy and even though he doesn't flash with athleticism or explosive dunks, Thompson has been instrumental in the Dubs' success over the past decade.

Despite being one of the greatest shooters of all time, he's also a top-notch perimeter defender, so watching him thrive again and get his minutes ramping up is great news for Steve Kerr's team.