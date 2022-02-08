Olympian Simone Biles Flaunts Gymnast Legs For 'PORTER'

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles' gym-honed athletic figure was on display in haute couture in her new cover story for Net-A-Porter's PORTER magazine, with fans getting a preview yesterday on her Instagram feed. Sharing several snaps from the photoshoot, her most recent offering flaunted her gymnast legs in a dark-yellow bodysuit by King & Tuckfield and a matching Sergio Hudson sweater tied around her waist.

Also appearing in looks by Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson, The Attico, Khaite, Nanushka, and others, Biles was generous with the posts, treating followers to six separate updates each focused on a different outfit. Her toned biceps were also on show in a pair of strappy tops that teased her sculpted abs.

Check it out below.