Olympian Simone Biles Flaunts Gymnast Legs For 'PORTER'

Getty | Amy Sussman

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles' gym-honed athletic figure was on display in haute couture in her new cover story for Net-A-Porter's PORTER magazine, with fans getting a preview yesterday on her Instagram feed. Sharing several snaps from the photoshoot, her most recent offering flaunted her gymnast legs in a dark-yellow bodysuit by King & Tuckfield and a matching Sergio Hudson sweater tied around her waist.

Also appearing in looks by Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson, The Attico, Khaite, Nanushka, and others, Biles was generous with the posts, treating followers to six separate updates each focused on a different outfit. Her toned biceps were also on show in a pair of strappy tops that teased her sculpted abs.

Check it out below.

The Latest

From All-Star To Trade Candidate? What's Happening With Julius Randle

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Has 'Done Everything' To Repair Meredith Marks Friendship

Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gymnast Legs In Bathroom Selfie

Julia Marino In Bikini Explores 'Cool Cliff'

Tara Lipinski In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Has 'Monumental Day'

Gymnast Legs

instagram | Simone Biles

Kicking off the series with her magazine cover, Biles went bold and playful in loose rainbow pants with her legs wide open and her knees flexed. Her rock-hard abs were on show between the high waistline wrapped in an Alexander McQueen leather belt and a pink bralette.

"BRB PASSING OUT @netaporter !!!!!!!!!!" she excitedly captioned the post.

Moving on to a blue co-ord, Biles shared another high-waist pant look, rocking pleated wide-leg bottoms and a ribbed tank top with a midriff cut-out. "STOP IM SCREAMING!!! WHO IS SHE!!!! 😭😭😭," the Olympian, who's often spotted in workout clothes on her page, joked she didn't recognize herself in the stylish get-up.

After an emerald-green satin look with matching bold makeup, the 24-year-old gymnastics superstar bared her muscular pins in the trendy bodysuit and sweater combo, which she paired with peach Aquazzura shoes and a chic anklet. In lieu of a caption, she chose an array of emoji that included various orange shapes, a rising sun, a honey pot, and a sunflower.

Scroll to find out how she maintains her figure!

Health & Lifestyle

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her Success In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Staying In Shape

instagram | Simone Biles

While currently focused on her mental health since withdrawing from last summer's Olympic Games, Biles -- who shared in her cover interview that her priorities now lie in spending time with family, friends, and her NFL star boyfriend, Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens -- is still putting in time at the gym.

The seven-time Olympic medalist told Jimmy Fallon in April that she trains twice a day, six days a week, capping her daily workouts at six hours total. Her routine involves a lot of strength training, circuit training, endurance training, and gymnastics, which the Houstonian occasionally demonstrates on social media.

Watch her crush her gymnastics training by the kitchen bar in the video below.

Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Favorite Workouts

instagram | Simone Biles

Detailing her daily routine to Women's Health magazine, Biles shared she's typically at the gym by 9 a.m. After three hours of practice, she goes home for lunch, "which is either chicken or fish so I get the protein." At 3 p.m., she's back for another three-hour training session, followed by dinner and some downtime.

Going into detail about her cross-training, Biles said she relied on a mix of either swimming or running for almost a mile, and a 10-mile bike ride outside. As for strength training, the gymnast's favorite thing to work is her muscular legs.

"I have good, powerful legs, so I can do conditioning and they won't be too sore," she said.

Watch her do the handstand challenge on Instagram!

You wouldn't guess this from her rock-hard abs but, as it turns out, that's the only body part she's not too keen on training: "I don't like it at all! It's my least favorite. I like laughing better for an ab workout than actually doing abs!"

We can't argue there.  

Diet & Self-Care Regimen

instagram | Simone Biles

With such a heavy training schedule, Biles relies on a balanced diet to keep her body in top shape. Speaking to Health magazine last year, the Olympian shared that, while she won't deny herself a tasty snack -- her weakness is cookies or sour candy -- she and her boyfriend are committed to a healthy lifestyle: "Since we are both professional athletes, we tend to eat very healthy."

Despite the occasional cheat meal -- her go-to is pepperoni pizza -- her diet is infused with lean protein and veggies.

"What I eat depends on the day and how I'm feeling, but sometimes I like to get up and have a protein waffle in the morning for breakfast with some fruit," she told Well and Good, via The Bridge.

For lunch, when she's not in the mood for chicken and vegetables, she enjoys some fish with veggies and rice. "If I get hungry between meals, my go-to healthy snack is plantain chips," she said.

The athlete also has an extensive self-care routine to help her unwind after training. As shared in her PORTER cover story, Biles is partial to “taking baths, going to the spa, having movie nights with my boyfriend, and spending time at the pool with my dogs”. She also enjoys listening to music and the occasional coffee-grind face mask.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Chanel West Coast Hikes Up Leg As 'Balmain Barbie'

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Rainbows In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Icy-Blue Peepers

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.