Olympian Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gymnast Legs In Bathroom Selfie

Though retired from pro gymnastics since 2012, Liukin hasn't let up in the gym one bit. Known for her legendary workouts which she regularly streams on Instagram Live, the Moscow native often stuns fans with her flexibility and flawless form.

Watch her perform a gymnastics routine on the kitchen island in her Texas home in the video below.

Speaking to The Cut back in 2016, the 2008 all-around champion opened up about what she does to stay fit, sharing she knocks off her morning workout at an hour when most of us are still sound asleep.

An early bird, Liukin is up by 5:30 a.m. and immediately hits the gym. "For me, it’s really important to get a workout in as soon as I wake up because if I don’t do it then I feel like I’m not going to have a chance to do it," she said in the interview, noting she works out up to five times a week.

Getting specific about her favorite ways to work up a sweat, Liukin revealed she loves barre classes, hot yoga, spinning classes, and "boxing with my trainer."

She's also a huge fan of Pilates: "That really elongates you, but it’s also important to do some kind of cardio, and now that the weather’s nice I love running along the West Side. It’s a beautiful view."

