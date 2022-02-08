Tara Lipinski In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Has 'Monumental Day'

Former competitive figure skater and current broadcaster Tara Lipinski celebrated a "monumental" fashion day in the NBC studio but the spotlight she cast was on someone else. Taking to Instagram to share a "photo dump" from her second day at work covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 1998 Olympic champion called attention to what fellow sports commentator Terry Gannon was wearing, dubbing it a style win "for the team."

Still, we couldn't help but admire her own chic look as the 39-year-old went leggy in a little black dress that showed off her figure-skater pins.

Check it out below!