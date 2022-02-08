Tara Lipinski In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Has 'Monumental Day'

Former competitive figure skater and current broadcaster Tara Lipinski celebrated a "monumental" fashion day in the NBC studio but the spotlight she cast was on someone else. Taking to Instagram to share a "photo dump" from her second day at work covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 1998 Olympic champion called attention to what fellow sports commentator Terry Gannon was wearing, dubbing it a style win "for the team."

Still, we couldn't help but admire her own chic look as the 39-year-old went leggy in a little black dress that showed off her figure-skater pins.

Check it out below!

LBD Queen

Shutterstock | 842284

Serving up style in an elegant glittery number from Dress the Population, Lipinski went strappy and low-cut, flaunting her supple figure in the form-fitting LBD. Highlighting her décolletage with a gorgeous snowflake-pendant necklace, she further brought her A-game in the accessories department with black platform pumps sporting a white wintry print.

The former athlete and 1997 world champion chose the same brand for her sophisticated look during Day 1 of the Winter Olympics, as well. Fans tuning in to NBC or on her social media on February 4 saw the blond beauty dazzle in a strappy gold midi dress and matching heels that wrapped around her ankles. Take a look below.

Keep scrolling for her little black dress look!

The A-Team

Getty | Jean Catuffe

Joined in the studio by her A-team, Terry Gannon and fellow figure skater and close friend Johnny Weir, the trio went matchy-matchy in black-and-white, with Weir showing off his unique personal style, as always.

Rocking a checkered blazer, white dress shirt, and a bedazzled black-and-white necktie, the two-time Olympian, 37, wore black trousers with an eye-popping snowflake print. His hairstyle was no less impressive, sporting sleek double top knots -- a now-famous look making headlines for its Minnie Mouse resemblance.

Asked by his co-hosts about the inspiration for the look, Weir shared during the live feed on February 6: "I'm paying homage to Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 panda mascot."

The former athlete gave more details about his attire on his Instagram page, with fans noting (and gushing over) the panda inspiration.

'Monumental Day'

Getty | John Berry

Keeping in with the black-and-white theme, Gannon cut a dapper figure in a dark suit and white dress shirt. The 58-year-old sportscaster added a bit of pizzazz with a pocket square embellished with a single rhinestone. The dashing detail was the main focus of Lipinski's caption, who told Instagram followers: "We dressed UPPPP. ✨"

"Monumental day for the team as @terrygannon83 wore his first rhinestone on his look," she wrote. "Please note the black and white pocket square with said rhinestone. 💎 No turning back now."

Even Tanith White, who joined the squad in one photo, was dressed up to code. She wore classy white trousers with a high waist tied with a bow in the front, and a satiny one-sleeve black top to match her heels. Check it out below.

Legendary Friends

Getty | picture alliance

Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir have been NBC's primary figure skating commentators since 2013. The trio has an excellent rapport and is beloved by sports fans tuning in to follow their commentary at the Olympics (both Summer and Winter).

Likewise, Lipinski and Weir have been friends for years, and their close bond is legendary. Speaking to Vogue in late January, the pair described themselves as “long-lost platonic soulmates who met later in life.”

The duo also dished on their coordinating outfits during a recent episode on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO Max.

“We bring a lot of clothes, but it’s hard because we’re a team,” explained Lipinski. “We bring a lot of suitcases. We showed up in Korea [for PyeongChang 2018], and we had a picture in the lobby, and it kinda, like, went the whole length of the lobby.”

